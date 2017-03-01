Bomb Threat At School Where Students Wearing ‘We The People’ Shirts After Poster Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bomb threat has been reported and students have been evacuated from the high school where students are wearing t-shirts with images on them that were banned from the school’s walls just last week.

Westminster High School was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat at the school.

No further details have been released at this time, but the threat comes the same day some students wore “We The People” t-shirts after the “pro-diversity” posters were banned from being hung up in the school.

JUST IN: Bomb threat @ Westminster HS, students evacuated – comes same day they're protesting removal of pro-diversity posters @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/qtLXROeR0b — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 1, 2017

The “We the People” posters that some teachers were forced to take off their classroom walls depicted Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue style of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.

The posters were first put up by some teachers as part of an effort to promote diversity. But some complained, saying they were perceived as anti-Trump.

