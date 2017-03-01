FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Warm Weather Could Bring Severe Storms To The Area

Boy Dies After Being Left In SUV Outside Florida Day Care

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his half-sister left him inside her sports utility vehicle while she worked in a day care center near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello left Jacob Manchego in her silver Chevy Equinox about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went to work at the BFF Kidz day care center in Brandon. She found him unresponsive about 2:30 p.m.

McKinnon says Silva-Tello took the boy to a nearby dialysis center where first aid was administered. Fire rescue crews arrived and took the boy to a hospital where he died.

Investigators interviewed the woman and other witnesses, but no charges have been filed.

No further details were released.

The temperature was in the high 80s in Tampa on Tuesday. Brandon is in suburban Tampa.

