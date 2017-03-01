FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Storms Sweep Through Maryland, Causing Downed Trees And Power Outages | BGE Outage Map | WJZ Weather Page/Radar | NWS Severe Weather Statement

WJZ BREAKING: 7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

Former Orioles VP Of Development Talks 25th Anniversary Of Camden Yards

March 1, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards, Janet Marie Smith, mlb, Sports with Coleman

Camden Yards will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Janet Marie Smith, who served as the Orioles Vice President of Planning and Development before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Senior VP of Planning and Development, joins Jerry Coleman to discuss her role in the creation of the historic ballpark.

From 1989-1994, Smith worked with the Orioles as Vice President of Planning and Development overseeing the design and construction of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which opened in 1992.

Smith talks extensively about her involvement in creating the baseball park that has been ranked the No. 1 park multiple years running.

Smith said, “We loved the idea of being able to say there’s basically a park through the park and it’s open everyday from sunrise to sunset. We were trying to do was create something that would give life to downtown Baltimore 365 days a year, not just game day and that was a real goal to keep it alive and keep it open.”

Listen to the full interview below to find out more about the quirks and qualities of Camden Yards:

 

More from Sports With Coleman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia