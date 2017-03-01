Former Orioles VP Of Development Talks 25th Anniversary Of Camden Yards

Camden Yards will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Janet Marie Smith, who served as the Orioles Vice President of Planning and Development before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Senior VP of Planning and Development, joins Jerry Coleman to discuss her role in the creation of the historic ballpark.

From 1989-1994, Smith worked with the Orioles as Vice President of Planning and Development overseeing the design and construction of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which opened in 1992.

Smith talks extensively about her involvement in creating the baseball park that has been ranked the No. 1 park multiple years running.

Smith said, “We loved the idea of being able to say there’s basically a park through the park and it’s open everyday from sunrise to sunset. We were trying to do was create something that would give life to downtown Baltimore 365 days a year, not just game day and that was a real goal to keep it alive and keep it open.”

