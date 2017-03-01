Gov. Hogan Announces Opioid Epidemic State Of Emergency

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Storms Sweep Through Maryland, Causing Downed Trees And Power Outages | BGE Outage Map | WJZ Weather Page/Radar | NWS Severe Weather Statement

March 1, 2017 11:41 AM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in response to Maryland’s continuing problems with heroin and opioid addiction.

The Republican governor on Wednesday announced $50 million in new funding to help address the problem over five years. The money will be used to support the state’s prevention, recovery and enforcement efforts.

Hogan says the problem is increasing at such an alarming rate that the state must allow for rapid coordination with state and local emergency management teams.

The governor says the emergency declaration is the result of the initial findings of a command center the administration created in January to facilitate greater collaboration among state agencies.

In January, Hogan announced three measures he is supporting in this year’s legislative session to help battle drug addiction.

