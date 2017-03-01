Haynie: Terps Get The Win They Needed To

The Maryland Terps limped into Piscataway, New Jersey on Tuesday night in desperate need of a victory. After losing three-straight games and five of seven, Maryland was hoping to end the skid against the lowly Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Much to the relief of Maryland fans everywhere, end the skid is what they did.

Playing with a swagger that they haven’t shown in a couple of weeks, the Terps exploded in the second half to thump Rutgers 79-59.

Paced by senior Damonte Dodd and freshman Kevin Huerter, Maryland outscored the Scarlet Knights 47-31 over the final 20 minutes to earn themselves another Big Ten road triumph.

Plagued by poor shooting, bad defense and questionable rebounding, the Terps were heading in the wrong direction with the postseason fast approaching. To say Tuesday night’s game was a must-win for coach Mark Turgeon’s troops would have been appropriate.

Maryland (23-7, 11-6 Big Ten) will get a few days to prepare for Saturday’s regular season finale against surging Michigan State in College Park.

For now, they get to enjoy a much-needed W.