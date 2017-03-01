WJZ BREAKING: 7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Many Md. Counties Until 5 p.m.

Joey Rickard Is ‘Good To Go’ After Being Sidelined By Thumb Injury

March 1, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Joey Rickard, mlb, Spring Training

Baltimore Orioles OF Joey Rickard joined Ed and Rob live from Spring Training to talk about his thumb injury, the competition in the outfield and more.

The right hand injury Rickard suffered forced him onto the DL and sidelined him in the latter half of the season. But now, Rickard says, “It’s good to go. I’ve been in a handful of games and no problems so far.”

The Orioles have nine outfielders on the 40-man roster — including two Rule 5 picks — and five more that have received non-roster invites to spring. Rickard is aware of the stark competition for the outfield but he says, “there’s always going to be decent competition, but just take it for what it is and try to learn from it. At the end of the day it’s about helping the team to win.”

Tune in to hear the full interview below:
More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia