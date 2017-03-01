Joey Rickard Is ‘Good To Go’ After Being Sidelined By Thumb Injury

Baltimore Orioles OF Joey Rickard joined Ed and Rob live from Spring Training to talk about his thumb injury, the competition in the outfield and more.

The right hand injury Rickard suffered forced him onto the DL and sidelined him in the latter half of the season. But now, Rickard says, “It’s good to go. I’ve been in a handful of games and no problems so far.”

The Orioles have nine outfielders on the 40-man roster — including two Rule 5 picks — and five more that have received non-roster invites to spring. Rickard is aware of the stark competition for the outfield but he says, “there’s always going to be decent competition, but just take it for what it is and try to learn from it. At the end of the day it’s about helping the team to win.”

Tune in to hear the full interview below: