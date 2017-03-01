Maryland Lawmaker: I Did Nothing Wrong, Gov Should Apologize

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Storms Sweep Through Maryland, Causing Downed Trees And Power Outages | BGE Outage Map | WJZ Weather Page/Radar | NWS Severe Weather Statement

March 1, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Del. Dan Morhaim, Gov. Larry Hogan

BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker under an ethics review says Gov. Larry Hogan owes him an apology for saying he could be thrown out of the legislature for “illegal activities.”

Hogan made the comments Wednesday when asked about Del. Dan Morhaim’s proposal to create safe consumption spots for heroin addicts, which Hogan described as “insane.” The Republican governor went on to say Morhaim, a Democrat, could be thrown out of the legislature for his role shaping medical marijuana legislation and for being a consultant for a company seeking a license to grow marijuana.

Morhaim, a doctor, wrote in an email that Hogan’s statements are “patently false.” He says he strictly complied with ethics laws.

Hogan was asked about Morhaim’s legislation after declaring a state of emergency because of the state’s heroin crisis.

 

