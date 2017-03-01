Maryland Students ‘Take A Stand’ Against Heroin

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students at one Maryland school decided to “take a stand against heroin” on Wednesday.
287 students and staff at Havre de Grace High School wore a special t-shirt and agreed to stand throughout the day as a symbol of taking a stand against heroin.
That number signifies the number of heroin overdoses in Harford County last year, as students wanted to pay tribute to those affected by overdoses, as well as “find a significant way to visually represent the actual number of lives lost to heroin.”
Havre de Grace SADD received help from Joe Ryan and Tara Lathrop, from the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, and Keith Martinez, from Classic Team Sports in Abingdon, to cover the costs of the t-shirts.
The shirts will also be used by other participating schools in the county.
