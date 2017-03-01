Md. Students Wear ‘We The People’ Shirts To Class After Posters Were Banned From Walls

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminster High School students have made good on their promise to wear t-shirts to school with images on them that were banned from the school’s walls just last week.

The “We the People” posters that some teachers were forced to take off their classroom walls depicted Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue style of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.

The posters were first put up by some teachers as part of an effort to promote diversity. But some complained, saying they were perceived as anti-Trump.

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the Hope posters and the diversity posters, told CNN in January that those three groups could be “the most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration.”

But the non-profit that helped create the posters widely, The Amplifier Foundation, calls its We the People campaign “a nonpartisan campaign dedicated to igniting a national dialogue about American identity and values through public art and story sharing.”

“After some reflection and some discussion, the posters came down until we can further examine the issue,” Stephen Guthrie, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, told WJZ last week. “We don’t really have any guidelines in Carroll County for what can be displayed, other than the classroom can’t be a forum for politics.”

The move left some students outraged.

“The students are allowed to wear their shirts at any point in time,” principal Jeff Hopkins said today. “The students could do this until the end of the school year.”

“To see those posters, it makes me feel very accepted and loved by everyone” said student Rubie Avery.

Some feels those emotions are being tossed to the side.

“I want to see more diversity in the schools and not have students feel that they’re not welcomed in the school,” said student Hamial Waince.

Late last week, the Carroll County Board of Education stood by the school system’s decision to remove the posters. But with the current climate nationwide, students say they are needed now more than ever.

The school board says educators cannot take a political stand in the classroom, but students say that’s not the message they are trying to send.

The superintendent for Carroll County Public Schools says they are committed to diversity, and are trying to diversify their workforce.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook