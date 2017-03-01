National Weather Service Severe Weather Statement

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for,
Eastern Carroll County in north central Maryland,
Baltimore City in northern Maryland,
Northern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland,
Howard County in central Maryland,
East central Montgomery County in central Maryland,
Harford County in northern Maryland,
Baltimore County in northern Maryland,
North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland,
Until 245 PM EST
At 147 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Stewartstown to Towson to near Fort Meade,
moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD,60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE,Radar indicated.
IMPACT,Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches
to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as
damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by
downed trees. Localized power outages are possible.
Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
Locations impacted include,
Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Pikesville, Middle River,
Cockeysville, Elkridge, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Riviera Beach,
Aberdeen Proving Ground, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Fort
Smallwood State Park, Gibson Island, Sillery Bay, Millers Island,
North Point State Park, Sparrows Point, Pinehurst and Bodkin Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS,
Get indoors to protect yourself from wind and lightning. Trees around
you may be downed from damaging winds, so if you are near large
trees, move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Don’t drive
underneath trees or in wooded areas until the threat has passed.
One Comment
Thanks for the weather updates—just leave the messages at the bottom of the screen, please….and DO NOT break into “The Dr. Phil Show” today at 3pm….have been waiting a long time for this show to be aired and DO NOT appreciate the break ins of programming….People can go on the website if they want more news and weather. THANK YOU…..
..