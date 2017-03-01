Oprah 2020? Winfrey Won’t Rule Out Running For Office Thanks To Trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oprah 2020?

Oprah Winfrey said on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” this week that she would consider running against President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee I don’t have the experience,” Winfrey said. “I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh? Oh!'”

Obviously, Trump’s campaign was successful despite the fact that was a television celebrity with a lack of political experience.

After working in Baltimore at WJZ, Winfrey moved on to the incredibly successful “Oprah Winfrey Show,” which was syndicated from 1986 to 2011 and was the highest rated show of its kind.

According to Forbes, Winfrey’s net worth is currently at $3 billion.

In 2020, Winfrey be 67 years old while President Trump will be 71 years old.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook