Police: Man Trying To Pass Off Fake Drug As Cocaine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after police say they found a fake drug on him that he was trying to sell as cocaine.

Preston Sean Green faces several charges in this case.

The Frederick Police Department began their investigation after getting a report of a shooting on February 28.

Responding officers found two men, and determined that there was no shooting, but the two men had been in a fight. Neither wanted to press charges and no injuries were reported.

During their investigation, officers noticed an odor of phencyclidine (PCP) coming from Green.

Green was detained and searched, and during their search, officers report finding PCP, along with a powder that appeared to be cocaine.

Further examination of the powder found that it was not an illegal substance, but was packaged in an attempt to pass if off as cocaine.

