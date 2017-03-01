Police Searching For Missing Elderly Man With Dementia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Police say Booker T. Macklin was last seen at 12:30 p.m., on February 27, in the 1300 block of N. Patterson Park Ave.
He was last seen wearing a black New Balance jacket, khaki pants, and white sneakers, and could be driving a black 4-door Hyundai Sonata bearing Maryland tag 8CK9520.
Anyone with information on Macklin is asked to call detectives at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.
