Reaction to Md. High School Basketball Fight

BEL AIR (WJZ)– WJZ has obtained video of a violent basketball brawl at a Maryland high school where at least one person was taken to the hospital.

George Solis reports on what the video shows and its impact at the school.

The video was recorded by a student at the boys basketball game who described the whole thing as chaos.

A war of words quickly ramped up to a brawl between Harford Technical High School and Elkton High School and fans from both sides.

Harford County sheriff’s deputies worked quickly to break it up, but not before a boy was knocked unconscious.

Community members were left speechless by the images.

“Lack of discipline from my point of view,” one man says.

“It’s just terrible really, there’s really not any need for it. It’s kind of ridiculous to see people act that way,” says Lindsey of Bel Air.

The school is taking action to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

Elkton High Sports tweeted out: “Due to what happened at the boys game last night, girls basketball is now no longer home, and no spectators allowed.”

“Something needs to happen because that is just unacceptable,” Lindsay says.

The victim transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He was conscious and alert during the transport.

No additional injuries were reported no property was damaged.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

