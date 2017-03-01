FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Many Md. Counties Until 5 p.m.

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

Road Closure Following Fatal Wreck Wednesday Morning

March 1, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: fatal wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department is investigating a fatal car wreck Wednesday morning that has closed Columbia Rd. in Ellicott City, between Hemlock Cone Way and Old Dragon Path.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at 8:30 a.m., when a westbound 2005 Honda Pilot left the roadway while traveling on Columbia Rd., and hit a tree.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle, and police say their investigation found that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Columbia Rd. is closed between Hemlock Cone Way and Old Dragon Path as police continue their investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia