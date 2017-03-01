Road Closure Following Fatal Wreck Wednesday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department is investigating a fatal car wreck Wednesday morning that has closed Columbia Rd. in Ellicott City, between Hemlock Cone Way and Old Dragon Path.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at 8:30 a.m., when a westbound 2005 Honda Pilot left the roadway while traveling on Columbia Rd., and hit a tree.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle, and police say their investigation found that he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Columbia Rd. is closed between Hemlock Cone Way and Old Dragon Path as police continue their investigation.
