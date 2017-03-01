Salary Cap For 2017 Season Is $167 Million, Up $12 Million

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Storms Sweep Through Maryland, Causing Downed Trees And Power Outages | BGE Outage Map | WJZ Weather Page/Radar | NWS Severe Weather Statement

March 1, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Salary Cap

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be $167 million per team, up more than $12 million over last year.

The league and the NFL Players Association compile the cap from specific revenues, and it has risen annually. It was $143.28 million two years ago.

This is the fourth consecutive year the cap has risen at least $10 million.

Player benefits also are included under the 10-year labor agreement reached to end the 2011 lockout. That comes to $37 million per team, bringing the players’ total compensation package to over $200 million per club for the first time.

Since 2011, the cap has increased by $47 million.

Also, 2017 is the first year of a four-season minimum spending period of 89 percent per club and 95 percent leaguewide.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

