Terps Find Shooting Touch in Win Over Rutgers

March 1, 2017 1:07 AM
Filed Under: big ten, Damonte Dodd, Mark Turgeon, Maryland Basketball, Rutgers

The Maryland Terrapins avoided its first four-game losing streak since the 2004-2005 season by defeating Rutgers 79-59 Tuesday night. The win snapped a skid that saw the Terps lose five out of their previous seven games. Melo Trimble led Terps with 11 points and dished out seven assists but it was the play of Senior Center Damonte Dodd that Head Coach Mark Turgeon pointed to as a big reason the team was victorious.

“I thought Damonte’s energy really got us going and then on the defensive end with the rebounding”, said Turgeon. “He ran the floor hard and opened things up,”

Dodd scored six points during the pivotal 17-6 run to start the second half that saw Maryland stretch its lead from four at the break to fifteen. He would finish with 9 points and 7 rebounds. Frontcourt mates L.G Gill and Ivan Bender scored 10 points apiece while the freshman trio of Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan, and Kevin Huerter combined for 23 points.

All 10 Terps that saw action against the Scarlett Knights scored as the team shot 54% from the field and connected on 8-20 shots from three-point range. Maryland got 36 points from its bench and had a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint.

Maryland improved to 23-7 overall and 13-5 in Big Ten play. A win at home against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon will assure the Terps get the coveted double-bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Greg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland Men’s and Women’s basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter @gregwatkins830

