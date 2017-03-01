Weather Blog: Stormy Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very stormy Wednesday, as warm temperatures and high dew points, fueled a squall line to move across the region during the early afternoon.
Winds gusted over 60 mph in a few locations and tree damage was widespread. Some property damage was also reported. Colder air will filter in overnight, but very strong wind gusts will also accompany the colder air.
A wind advisory is in effect through mid morning tomorrow and we can see possible gusts over 50 mph in some spots! Colder air will once again make it feel like winter again, and we may even see a little wet snow by early Friday morning! Enjoy, and hold on to to your hat!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook