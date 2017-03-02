2 Killed In Crash On Maryland Interstate

Photo courtesy: The Frederick News-Post
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Frederick.
The crash happened Wednesday night on northbound I-270 near Baker Valley Road.
Police said in a statement that a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when it changed lanes and hit a Volkswagen Jetta. The driver lost control of the Corvette and it went off the road, where the car hit several trees. Police say the driver, 55-year-old Craig Sandford of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and his passenger, 56-year-old Anthony Hose of Damascus, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
