Ethics Panel Recommends Reprimanding Maryland Lawmaker

March 2, 2017 4:15 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland legislative panel is recommending the House of Delegates reprimand a lawmaker for his roles in shaping medical marijuana legislation and working as a consultant for a company seeking a license to grow marijuana.

A copy of the ethics committee’s report on Del. Dan Morhaim was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

The Baltimore County Democrat has been a leading advocate for legislation to allow medical marijuana in Maryland. He also was a consultant for Doctors Orders. The company has been selected as a finalist to both grow and process medical marijuana in the state. Morhaim has said he cleared his involvement with the legislature’s ethics adviser.

Morhaim says he believes he complied with the law, but he has apologized in a letter to his colleagues.

