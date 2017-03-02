Fundamentalist Pastor Charged In Toddler’s Pneumonia Death

BERNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The pastor of a Christian fundamentalist church that shuns modern medicine has been charged with a felony in his toddler granddaughter’s death from pneumonia.

The Rev. Rowland Foster is a pastor in the Faith Tabernacle Congregation sect in eastern Pennsylvania. He was charged Thursday with failing to report a suspected case of child abuse.

As a pastor, Foster is legally required to report those cases.

Foster’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Ella, died in November after her parents failed to seek medical treatment. Authorities say Foster anointed Ella with oil in a failed attempt to heal her.

He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the charge.

The parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, were charged last month with involuntary manslaughter. Police have said Jonathan Foster attributed Ella’s death to “God’s will.”

