Harbaugh, Ravens Want To Hold Onto Mike Wallace In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes that wide receiver Mike Wallace will remain with the team in 2017.
In his first season with the Ravens, Wallace led the team with 1,017 yards receiving, his first 1,000-yard season since 2011. He also caught 72 passes and four touchdowns.
However, Wallace was being considered as a potential salary-cap cut because his $8 million cap ranks fifth on the Ravens list. Baltimore could save $5.75 million in cap space if it doesn’t pick up his option this offseason.
But, Harbaugh said at the NFL combine earlier this week, “I want Mike Wallace on our football team. Circumstances, contracts, salary cap are another conversation…my anticipation is Mike Wallace will be a part of our team, and I know he’s working to be part of our team.”
Now that Steve Smith Sr. has officially retired, Baltimore will be looking to fill the void at the wide receiver position.