Jeremy Conn: AL East Division Could Be Impacted By David Price’s Injury

Well the Red Sox just heard those words you never want to hear regarding a starting pitcher… “I’m getting a second opinion from Dr. Andrews.”

Those words came from David Price, just one of the three aces on that staff. Last year Rick Porcello won the Cy Young Award and in the off season the Red Sox made a trade for Chris Sale, who is one of the best left-handers in baseball. So, it looked like they were going to have one of the strongest rotations in the AL East.

We don’t know what Dr. Andrews will say to Price, but it’s never a good thing when you see him and the Red Sox have even admitted as much through the media.

A lot of people are saying Price had a down year and, according to his standards, he would agree. On the flip side, he did pitch 230 innings, win 17 games, strikeout 228 batters and have a sub 4 run ERA.

I don’t think any of the other teams in the AL East are going to complain about one of the best pitchers going down on the Red Sox, but you never like to see an injury to a player.

Last year David Price signed a 7-year deal worth $217 million dollars. This injury will set him back greatly and with pitchers sometimes they never recover the same from Tommy John surgery. Some have said that they come back throwing harder, but we will have to wait and see if that is what Price even needs.

Injuries like this is one of the reasons why a lot of teams are hesitant to sign pitchers to long term deals.