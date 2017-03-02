Michael Phelps’ Motives Being Questioned By Old Competitior Cavic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Olympian Michael Phelps and leaders of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency stood before Congress earlier this week after an investigation revealed widespread doping in Russian sports.

Phelps took this time to express his frustration with the current testing program. Phelps says he was tested 13 times prior to the Rio Olympics, while some athletes weren’t tested at all, according to reports. Phelps said he wants them to “take this in a serious manner, because it is crushing sports.”

However, Milorad Cavic, the swimmer who lost the 2008 Olympic 100m butterfly to Michael Phelps by just .01, wasn’t convinced Phelps was “pure” in his intentions to have this resolved.

Cavic took to social media to address Michael Phelps’s comments saying, “Why you’re seeking reform now that you’re retired, and never before supported blood passports, is beyond us all, perhaps even convenient.”

I'd also like a better future for our children, @m_phelps00, thanks for fighting the good battle. #nevertoolate A post shared by Milorad Cavic (@milorad_cavic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

This is not the first time Cavic has “disagreed” with Phelps.

Cavic has fairly consistently taken jabs at Phelps and his career dating back to 2008.