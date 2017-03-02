Mother’s Nature Quick Impact Across the State

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Trees snapped like toothpicks, windows busted out and objects tossed around like play toys.

Mother nature’s storm was quick, but made a lasting impact.

For one Baltimore homeowner, it was nearly deadly after a tree came tumbling onto his roof.

In Howard County, the Days End Farm is now in cleanup mode.

“Had pretty severe wind, took down 15-20 trees,” says Erin Ochowa, executive director of the Days End Farm Horse Rescue.

After barns were ripped apart and trailers were flipped over, more than 60 horses are all OK.

“Luckily everyone was able to hunker down until it was over,” Erin says.

Heavy winds in Woodlawn peeled parts of the Social Security building off.

At the Irvine Nature Center, trees were completely uprooted, just minutes after a preschool class went back inside.

“Within 5 minutes it looked like a tornado was coming through,” says Courtney Sagal.

Sagal says it was like something out of a movie in Owings Mills.

“It got very dark, debris was flying, saw limbs starting to fall,” she says.

The center’s new green house, an outdoor classroom for children, was totaled.

“It was picked up and put over here and debris ended up busting out the windows,” says Sagal.

Thousands were left without power and had BGE working into Thursday morning, doing everything they can to patch up mother nature’s mess.

Both the Irvine Nature Center and Days End Farm Horse Rescue are looking for donations to help with some of the damage they suffered during Wednesday’s storm.

