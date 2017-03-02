Protest At Eastern Technical HS After Racist Picture Appears On Social Media

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A social media post from a student at Eastern Technical High School in Essex Wednesday got a lot of attention from students and staff when it went viral overnight.

The post contained a racial epithet written in the sand of a baseball diamond. A caption added to the photo says “baseball is a white mans sport.”

It is pictured above, with the epithet blurred.

This morning, more than 200 students held a peaceful protest in the lobby of the school to express their discontent with the post, according to D. Mychael Dickerson, a spokesman for Baltimore County Schools.

Officials cannot give specifics, but they say the student involved has been disciplined.

Dickerson says he thinks this is a good opportunity for parents to talk to their kids about the appropriate use of social media.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi will have more on this story later today.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook