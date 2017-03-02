Ravens Cheerleader Tryouts To Be Held Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are looking for a few good cheerleaders. Actually, more than just a few.

And this weekend, it’s your chance to win a spot on the 53-member squad. Saturday’s auditions are open to women and men, as the Ravens have the only co-ed cheer squad in the NFL.

The auditions are not easy, but if you make it, the payoff is amazing.

“We have such an awesome fan base,” Brianna says. “The stadium is roaring, you just get chills when you’re out there. It’s an experience you’ll never get anywhere else.”

Registration at the Merritt Clubs downtown begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

“All the returning cheerleaders will be there,” says Julieanne, a three-year veteran of the squad. “We’ll have about 10 to 12 judges. The tryouts will begin around noon.”

“There’s a lot we have to do,” she adds. “Not only do we have to dance, you have to show your stunt skills, some acrobatics. For dance we have to do leaps, technical things like that. It’s a lot that goes into it, on top of smiling the whole time.”

“Its an amazing experience,” says Eugene, another squad member. “It’s unlike no other to actually be on the field and hear the fans go crazy when great things happen, it’s a really cool experience.”

Ashley, another three-year member, says the best part “is being a role model for the children.”

“For them seeing a representative that they can do it if they want to and follow your dreams. That’s the best part for sure.”

