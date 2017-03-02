Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Teen Student Stabs Adult Student at Kent County High School

March 2, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Kent County High School, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Kent County Sheriff deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy and 18-year old man Thursday for a stabbing altercation that took place at Kent County High School.

Authorities say around 10:20 a.m., a verbal argument between two students occurred when one student followed the other into a classroom and a physical altercation ensued.

The 18-year-old student was thus stabbed in the back and transported to an area hospital where he was then released.

The 15-year-old student suffered a cut on his hand and was transported to an area hospital and was arrested once he was released.

Charges are pending for the 18-year-old and the 15-year-old was detained by juvenile services.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia