Teen Student Stabs Adult Student at Kent County High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Kent County Sheriff deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy and 18-year old man Thursday for a stabbing altercation that took place at Kent County High School.
Authorities say around 10:20 a.m., a verbal argument between two students occurred when one student followed the other into a classroom and a physical altercation ensued.
The 18-year-old student was thus stabbed in the back and transported to an area hospital where he was then released.
The 15-year-old student suffered a cut on his hand and was transported to an area hospital and was arrested once he was released.
Charges are pending for the 18-year-old and the 15-year-old was detained by juvenile services.
