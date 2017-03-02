WEATHER BLOG: 48 Hours Makes A Difference

Hi Everyone!

We now have the expected cool down over the Mid-Atlantic and are on track for some wet snow mixing with rain tomorrow night. BOOM!!!!! Why not just drop the hammer and get to the bottom line? Pretty big change in just 48 hours huh? Let’s discuss.

First this is not going to be a big deal. (I think the overnight lows of 25°, and 20° Saturday night are a big deal considering it was 75° yesterday). As a quick moving ‘Clipper” slides by tomorrow night the forecast reads, “Brisk, cold with a couple of showers of snow, or snow mixed with rain. (A coating on some grassy surfaces?)” Again not a big deal, but an eye opener. As is the temperature outlook moving into next week.

By Monday another warm front sets up and here we go right up to 60° on Monday, and then 68° pm Tuesday.

LEGIT, forget the Clipper, and note here is another 5 days, and in March none the less, of no significant snow. LEGIT, that IS a big deal.

MB!