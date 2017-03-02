Weather Blog: Freezing Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After near record warmth yesterday and severe thunderstorms, colder and drier air moved in overnight along with more gusty winds.

Tonight clouds will increase and will will drop below freezing once again.

Tomorrow, a weak fast moving clipper will likely create an period of snow and rain showers. On some lawns and trees we may see a light coating of wet snow!

Later in the day, the sun should reappear, along with a gusty breeze, and we get back into the low 40’s.

Very chilly air will be present at night and again on Saturday as well. Stay warm and enjoy the weekend.

