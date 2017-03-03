Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Capitals’ Daniel Winnik Is Not A Fan Of NHL Playoff System

March 3, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Winnick, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Vinny & Haynie, Washington Capitals

Daniel Winnik #26 of the Washington Capitals joined Vinny & Haynie today to talk about the team’s season so fa, playing with Alex Ovechkin and more.

The guys talk about the big move the Capitals made at the trade deadline to shore up their defense, getting Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues.

They also talk about the team’s mindset as they head towards another run at the NHL playoffs. Winnik tells us that there really isn’t anyone in the Eastern Conference the team does not want to see come playoff time.

Listen in to hear Daniel’s thoughts on how the rules could be changed in hockey, including the playoff system, his days of youth hockey and a whole lot more.
