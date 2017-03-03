City Police Arrest & Charge Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested and charged a 30-year-old man for first- and second-degree rape Thursday.
Officers say on Feb. 21, a 27-year-old woman was raped in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. Detectives identified and arrested Leon Ochieing, of the 1100 block of Holland Avenue, as a suspect.
Ochieing was interviewed at police headquarters and then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-and second-degree rape.
