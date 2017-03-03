Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

City Police Arrest Man Attempting to Trade Guns for Drugs

March 3, 2017 10:29 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man Thursday attempting to trade several guns in exchange for drugs.

Officers were conducting a drug investigation in South Baltimore when they received information about a suspect attempting to trade guns in exchange for drugs.

Detectives located Timothy Cofiell, 44, and executed a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Smallwood Street. Police recovered five long barreled guns.

Cofiell, of the 100 block of Sherrine Court, was arrested. He was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

