City Student Arrested After Being Found With Gun At School

Baltimore (WJZ) — A student is with a gun, as Baltimore City School Police receive a tip that a weapon was brought to school, and that tip turned out to be true.

The school system says the student brought the gun to Forest Park High. Officials have not said whether it was loaded or not.

A gun made it through the doors Forest Park High. School police got wind of the dangerous violation because of a tip.

Forest Park shares a building with Northwestern. Many of those students had no idea what had happened on the other side.

“This is school, when you hear about that, you don’t think something like that would happen,” says Ciara Veney from Baltimore.

School officials say once they heard there was a weapon here on grounds, police quickly move in and secured it and it was never used to threaten anyone.

Providing safe, secure climates for teaching is a priority, and a violation of that code could lead to permanent expulsion — but that’s little reassurance for some.

“Makes me feel like it’s not a safe environment for a learning place,” says Baltimore City student Treyvon Brown.

“If they are fearful, tell someone. Don’t bring a weapon to school,” says City parent Earl Wren.

The student involved was arrested. Officials have not identified the student who was arrested.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook