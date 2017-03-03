Maryland Looking Forward To Longer Summer At Annapolis Tourism Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking beyond the wintry weather to a long hot summer, and it will be longer this season for a reason.

This will be the first back-to-school year that starts after the labor day weekend, and it was celebrated in Annapolis on Friday.

“When kids go back to school before Labor Day, the season shuts down really two and a half weeks prior to Labor Day,” says Bill Paulshock, with Bill’s Seafood in Perry Hall.

The start of school after Labor Day is much anticipated this year.

Tourism Day in Annapolis was a show of appreciation for the change, and there are $74 million dollars in vacation spending to consider that the extended season is expected to attract.

“Tourism is directly affected because so many people weren’t able to finish out the summer with their families, a lot of people who had summer jobs that were in high school or teachers that had second jobs they had to leave early. All around it’s a big win, almost everybody’s in favor of it,” says Governor Larry Hogan.

Especially the mostly small family-owned businesses in Maryland vacation destinations, and the families who spend those long summer days there.

The motto for the change was ‘Let summer Be Summer’ — we’ll see now if it meets expectations.

Governor Hogan signed an executive order extending summer vacation in August of last year.