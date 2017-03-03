Massage Therapist Charged For Alleged Sex Assault During Massage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old former employee of the Hand and Stone Spa in Severna Park has been arrested and charged after a woman said she fell asleep while he was massaging her in January and woke up him sexually assaulting her.

The victim called the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Jan. 12, around 6:30 p.m.

She advised that earlier in the afternoon she was at the spa, located in the 500 block of Governor Ritchie Highway, and was sexually assaulted by the man.

The Anne Arundel County Police Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the assault. Detectives identified the massage therapist as Larry Donnell Doye, of the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights.

In working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained on February 21 charging Doye with a third and fourth degree sex offense and second degree assault.

Police are seeking the community’s assistance with identifying any other possible victims of abuse that may have occurred while receiving treatment/therapy at the Hand and Stone Spa.

As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on Larry Doye to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

