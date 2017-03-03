MLB Asks Rawlings To Create “Stickier” Baseballs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MLB announced their plans to provide tackier baseballs which would allow the league to crack down on foreign substances.
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, MLB has commissioned Rawlings to manufacturer a baseball with natural tackiness on the leather.
This addition would eliminate the need for pitchers to use any foreign substances, such as pine tar or sun screen, to improve their grip.
Passan’s reported, “MLB has commissioned Rawlings to produce a ball with natural tack on the leather in hopes of eliminating the need for pine tar, sunscreen and rosin, or any other foreign substances whose use in recent years has blurred the legal-illegal line.” The new baseballs will not be used this coming season, according to Passan.
The baseballs were tested in the Arizona Fall League last year.