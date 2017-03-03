2 People Killed, 4 Others Critical After City House Fire

Baltimore (WJZ) – Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of to a two-story house fire in Northwest Baltimore that started overnight.
The fire started just after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say two people were killed and four people are in critical condition following the fire at the multi-occupant home on the 2800 block of Lawina Road and Duvall Avenue. A seventh person was rescued from the home but refused treatment. The fire is now under control.
This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook