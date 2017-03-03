Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Officials: 1 Found Dead After Rockville House Fire

March 3, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Fatal, Montgomery County Fire Department, Rockville Fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Fire officials say a body at a Montgomery County home has been found after a fire.

County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the fire broke out Thursday night at the home on Willow Lane in Rockville. He says firefighters found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Media outlets report that the fire at the two-story home ignited brush fires and the structure collapsed. It took 75 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

