Police Recover Nearly $600 Worth of Drugs During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police arrested two people Thursday night for the possession of heroin and cocaine.
Detectives were patrolling the Brooklyn Park area and at approximately 11:53 p.m., detectives observed a Mitsubishi Gallant traveling in the area of Southerly Road and Ballman Avenue and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had an open circuit court warrant for violation of probation.
When Deon McDaniel, 23, was asked to exit from the vehicle, the detectives observed loose pieces of suspected crack cocaine on the driver’s seat.
When detectives had Shalaina Yvonne Rollins, 30, exit the vehicle, police observed two suspected heroin capsules and crack cocaine on her seat.
Both were placed under arrest. A further search led detectives to 37 additional capsules of heroin, a street value of $370 and 11 individual rocks of suspected crack cocaine, approximate street value $220.
