Prosecutor: Indicted Baltimore PD Officers Were Tipped Off To Investigation By Cops, Asst. City State’s Attorneys

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fallout continues after seven Baltimore Police officers were charged Wednesday in a high profile racketeering case, accused of robbing and stealing from people in traffic stops and home searches.

Today, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with Commissioner Kevin Davis about allegations the officers were tipped off about the investigation.

Davis said he has no evidence that the indicted officers were tipped off by their fellow officers. The investigation is continuing, though, into allegations from a federal prosecutor that City State’s Attorneys were tipping the officers off.

The U.S. Attorney says Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is working with them to identify any possible leakers.

Davis, meanwhile, says he’s “very aware of the 45-page indictment and the facts that are included in that indictment… there are no allegations whatsoever in the indictment that any Baltimore Police officers tipped off any of these seven defendants about the investigation.”

“I wasn’t in the courtroom when the Assistant U.S. Attorney made remarks, I guess, to suggest that,” Davis continued. “I don’t know if he misspoke or not and I think maybe the U.S. Attorney’s Office may want to clarify that. But I’m convinced that if any Baltimore Police officers tipped off these defendants that they were the subject of a federal investigation, then they too would be in handcuffs.”

Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor will be in court at 2 p.m. today for his detention hearing. That will wrap up all of the detention hearings in the case.

Yesterday, a judge ordered six of the officers jailed — Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, Sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins, Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam and Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward — saying they posed a danger to the community.

