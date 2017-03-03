Second Person Dies After Last Week’s Fatal Crash In Essex

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police now say a second person has died after a truck crashed last week in Essex, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Baltimore County Police say 23-year-old Christopher Andrew Finke, from Middle River, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead late Monday night, February 27.

The crash happened late on Thursday, February 23, around 11:24 pm. Police say Finke was driving the truck when it flipped over and ejected both him and one other man, 28-year-old Bryan Derek Mast from Middle River.

Police say a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500, was traveling southbound on Wilson Point Road near Alder Drive in Essex when the driver lost control, struck multiple parked cars, and rolled over.

Investigators say they believe both Mast and Finke were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the truck. Police responded and found Mast dead at the scene.

Finke was transported to an area hospital and was in critical condition until his death on Monday night.

