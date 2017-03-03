Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Stan Charles Of Press Box Online Shares His Orioles Starting Lineup

March 3, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: mlb, Press Box Online, World Baseball Classic

Stan Charles of Press Box Online joined Scott & Jeremy to talk about the World Baseball Classic, the Orioles lineup and even some Ravens news.

They began by talking about the future of the World Baseball Classic and if there is a better time for it to be played. Charles said, “I think this is baseball’s way of trying to do the global embrace and…understanding that, I kind of am behind it. There really is never a good time for it though.”

Stan Charles says he’s “really curious to see how Wade Miley progresses this spring” when it comes to spring training.

Stan shares his thoughts on what the Orioles lineup might look like:

  1. Hyun-soo Kim
  2. Seth Smith
  3. Adam Jones
  4. Manny Machado
  5. Chris Davis
  6. Mark Trumbo

They also talked about free agent Brandon Marshall possibly joining the Baltimore Ravens and the likeliness of Pimlico Race Course getting renovated. Tune in to hear the full interview below:
