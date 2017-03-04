2 Men Arrested For Possessing Skimming Device; $6700 in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man during a traffic stop after locating a suspected skimming device, two small baggies of suspected marijuana and more than $6700.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies were working in the area of westbound I-70 near exit 68, in Mt. Airy. Deputies observed a Mazda van with a temporary Texas registration plate driving with a headlight out, and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle displayed an expired Florida driver’s license, and was cited for driving without a driver’s license. The name on this license was determined to be an alias which the driver was using to avoid identification due to active warrants out of Texas.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 26-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male.

Officers found a small baggie containing suspected cocaine residue, a suspected “skimming device,” and two additional small baggies of suspected marijuana, estimated to be under 10 grams and more than $6700, located on the occupants and they were detained.

Benone Lapadat, the 39-year-old male driver, and 26-year-old passenger Patrica Velcu were charged with possession of paraphernalia, a skimming device and other charges.

Legal guardians for the 14 year old were not able to be located, and he was turned over to Social Services.

