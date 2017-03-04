Comments On Social Media Pour In For Unusual Looking Gun Police Seized From Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A post on Baltimore Police’s social media has gone viral after they arrested a man with a unique-looking handgun during a traffic stop.

Police say this past Wednesday, March 1, 2017, officers pulled over a car at the 700 block of N. Rose Street. Police say during the traffic stop, officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from inside the vehicle. Investigators arrested 36-year-old Keith Gladden and took him to Central Booking and Intake Facility.

Police say Gladden is a repeat offender and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The gun looks particularly old-fashioned, but also has duct tape on the grip. Comments flooded in on Facebook, as well as on twitter.

@BaltimorePolice I seriously wanna know what antique store this was taken from — -The Staff (@ladymeko) March 4, 2017

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook