Comments On Social Media Pour In For Unusual Looking Gun Police Seized From Suspect

March 4, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Handgun Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A post on Baltimore Police’s social media has gone viral after they arrested a man with a unique-looking handgun during a traffic stop.

Police say this past Wednesday, March 1, 2017, officers pulled over a car at the 700 block of N. Rose Street. Police say during the traffic stop, officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from inside the vehicle. Investigators arrested 36-year-old Keith Gladden and took him to Central Booking and Intake Facility.

Police say Gladden is a repeat offender and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The gun looks particularly old-fashioned, but also has duct tape on the grip. Comments flooded in on Facebook, as well as on twitter.

