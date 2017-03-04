Orioles Hold Tryouts For Ball Boys And Ball Girls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day at Camden Yards is approaching quickly, and on Saturday the field was active with tryouts for some very important additions to the team.

No, we’re not talking players — but the ball boys and ball girls.

They should be quick on their feet, and ready to keep the crowd excited. Saturday afternoon saw nearly 100 people trying out for the Orioles to become the newest ball boy or ball girl.

“That would be amazing,” says Lauren Lake, who was trying out.

Lauren Lake and her mother are season ticket holders and she says she never thought she’d be able to tryout to work for her favorite baseball team.

“Normally it lines up with spring break for school, so I’m away, but this week it’s a week earlier. So, it worked out really well.

And then there is Britton, who is a huge fan, but has never been to an Orioles game.

“Just walking out the home plate door was one of the best things ever. Thought I would never be able to do something like that, but I’m here,” he says.

Here and ready to become one of only six chosen for the season-long task.

“They are an ambassador for the orioles with the fans. They have interaction, each day, with pregame ceremonies and also during the game,” says Heather Turnour, Coordinator for game entertainment for the Orioles.

The tryout process is quite simply. Those tying out fill out an application, state their name and why they want the job in front of a camera, then field about five grounders— hoping to make an impression.

The final six chosen to become either ball boys or ball girls will find out within the next few weeks. The first two up will report to the field opening day.