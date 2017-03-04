Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Peanut Butter Substitute Recalled After E. Coli Outbreak

March 4, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: peanut butter recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP)— A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

Glenview-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product

The following product is included in this recall:

  • I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter, UPC 65498991010 with Best by Dates of 8/30/18 & 8/31/18

Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

Health officials recommend people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company’s SoyNut Butter.

 

