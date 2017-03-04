Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Police: Man Killed in Maryland Hit-and-Run, Driver Arrested

March 4, 2017 3:45 PM
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a woman is in custody after a hit-and-run collision that left a Washington man dead.

The police department said in a statement that officers responded to a reported collision in Silver Spring around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation shows 49-year-old Donald Morgan Jr. was crossing a road at a marked crosswalk when a car struck him. According to police, witnesses saw the driver get out of the car and then leave the scene. Witnesses provided a description and an officer identified the car and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Morgan died of his injuries at a hospital.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the driver because she hasn’t been formally charged. Police say charges, if any, will come after the investigation is complete.

 

