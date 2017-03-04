Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Small Fire Shuts Down Pappas for the Weekend

March 4, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Fire Department, Pappas Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Pappas in Parkville experienced a small fire related issue in the rear of the building on Friday afternoon.

Staff and customers were evacuated safely from the restaurant located at 1725 Taylor Avenue.

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded and extinguished what remained from the fire.

The restaurant and sports bar will be closed through the weekend. After final inspections on Monday morning by Baltimore County, Pappas hopes to reopen for lunch.

