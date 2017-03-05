4 Still Critical After Fatal Fire At Assisted Living Facility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials report that four people are still in critical condition following a fire that ripped through an assisted living facility in northwest Baltimore on Friday, killing two people.
The cause of the fire at the “Kozy Kottage,” located in the 2800 block of Lawina Rd., is still under investigation.
The names or ages of the victims, and the two people killed in this fire, haven’t been released.
Another person was rescued from the home, but refused treatment.
